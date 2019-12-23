Big White named second-best ski resort to visit in 2020. (Facebook Big White photo)

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Big White is again topping lists of the world’s best ski resorts.

Reader’s Digest has ranked Big White as second on its list of 13 ski resorts you need to visit in 2020, calling it “one of the best ski resorts in the world.”

The article features resorts from B.C. to Austria and the only one that tops Big White is Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

In the article, Big White is described as ‘Western Canada’s biggest night-skiing area (featuring) more than 300-feet of fresh ‘champagne’ snowfall each season’.

“Of the expansive 2,700 acres, 83 acres are illuminated for nighttime activities,” the article continues. “Big White is family-friendly, with a ski-in/ski-out vibe in town, and offers sleigh rides, ice skating, and activities for kids.”

Last month Big White was named the third-best resort in Canada by Snowpak, a one-stop site for expert-recommended ski locations and vacations across the country.

Snowpak’s article praised Big White for its powder, its proximity to Kelowna and for having the largest ski-in/ski-out village in the country.

“When the world comes to your backyard to experience the world’s greatest and most abundant snow, you’re in the company of those that are always striving to raise the bar,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

“At Big White Ski Resort, we pride ourselves on being part of an amazing adventure tourism industry and are proud to be on the podium with the world’s greatest ski resort brands.”

READ MORE: Big White named third best resort in Canada

READ MORE: Big White to host Christmas Eve Festival

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest
Next story
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Vernon player gets taste of life as pro soccer player

Daxton Podollan chosen to attend camp in Portugal

New Vernon bus exchange drives ahead after four year stall

Village Green Centre stops back in action outside food court entrance

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

Most Read