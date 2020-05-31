Big White Ski Resort to offer rebate for pass holders after early closure

Reader’s Digest named Big White the second-best ski resort to visit in 2020. (Facebook Big White photo) Just as it was 55 years ago, Big White Ski Resort was packed on opening Day 2018 a few weeks ago. These young skiers camped out overnight to be the first on the chairlift on Big White Ski Resort’s on opening day. ���image: contributed

Big White Ski Resort is refunding pass holders after closing winter operations due to COVID-19.

On March 16, the resort made the decision to close active winter operations during the early stages of what has become a worldwide pandemic. Today, Big White is introducing an offer that takes into consideration the early closure of the resort.

This year’s pass will include an instant 20 per cent rebate for the unprecedented closure to all renewing pass holders that had a 2019-20 season pass.

“We are proudly owned and operated by a Canadian family that lives and enjoys life in the Okanagan and we are aware of the impact that this pandemic has had on our pass holders,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO, Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure that our company is in position to again offer the best winter recreation product available while managing the impact of COVID-19 for all those that wish to join us at the resort this coming winter. Big White Ski Resort Ltd will continue to follow the guidelines of our Federal and Provincial Health Authorities, and will continue to do everything we can to ensure you, your family, and friends will have a safe, outstanding and memorable experience the next time you arrive at Big White Ski Resort.”

Details and how to claim this offer will be on bigwhite.com as of 8 a.m. on June 1. Use the promo code “Rebate2020” and your WTP number, located on the back of your season pass, to redeem this rebate when reloading online.

