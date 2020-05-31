Reader’s Digest named Big White the second-best ski resort to visit in 2020. (Facebook Big White photo) Just as it was 55 years ago, Big White Ski Resort was packed on opening Day 2018 a few weeks ago. These young skiers camped out overnight to be the first on the chairlift on Big White Ski Resort’s on opening day. ���image: contributed

Big White Ski Resort to offer rebate for pass holders after early closure

Next year’s pass will include a 20 per cent rebate

Big White Ski Resort is refunding pass holders after closing winter operations due to COVID-19.

On March 16, the resort made the decision to close active winter operations during the early stages of what has become a worldwide pandemic. Today, Big White is introducing an offer that takes into consideration the early closure of the resort.

This year’s pass will include an instant 20 per cent rebate for the unprecedented closure to all renewing pass holders that had a 2019-20 season pass.

“We are proudly owned and operated by a Canadian family that lives and enjoys life in the Okanagan and we are aware of the impact that this pandemic has had on our pass holders,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO, Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

READ MORE: District offers safety tips after cougar spotted near Lake Country school

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure that our company is in position to again offer the best winter recreation product available while managing the impact of COVID-19 for all those that wish to join us at the resort this coming winter. Big White Ski Resort Ltd will continue to follow the guidelines of our Federal and Provincial Health Authorities, and will continue to do everything we can to ensure you, your family, and friends will have a safe, outstanding and memorable experience the next time you arrive at Big White Ski Resort.”

Details and how to claim this offer will be on bigwhite.com as of 8 a.m. on June 1. Use the promo code “Rebate2020” and your WTP number, located on the back of your season pass, to redeem this rebate when reloading online.

READ MORE: Emergency crews rush youth to hospital after quadding accident in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong-Spallumcheen to celebrate Canada Day virtually
Next story
PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

Just Posted

Vernon bowling centre to reopen

Lincoln Lanes will have social distancing rules in effect for its reopening Friday, June 5

Armstrong-Spallumcheen to celebrate Canada Day virtually

No events for Memorial Park, as per tradition, but lots of events/entertainment planned

City of Enderby issues flood caution reminder

Rain in Sunday weather forecast could increase water levels and flow

Rain in Sunday forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for 15-20 millimetres in regions

VIDEO: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band holds street concert for self-isolating seniors

Residents of The Hamlets at Vernon were treated to a concert from a safe distance Saturday afternoon

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

In a typical year, there are plenty of summer sporting events and tournaments held across Canada

PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

A look at some of the best shots of the storm on May 30

Big White Ski Resort to offer rebate for pass holders after early closure

Next year’s pass will include a 20 per cent rebate

‘No tick is a good tick’: Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation

The foundation’s president said all ticks that attach to humans and pets can carry various diseases

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Arena served Summerland for 26 years

Warm winters meant short ice seasons in early 1950s

District offers safety tips after cougar spotted near Lake Country school

The animal was seen on a walking trail near Peter Greer Elementary Saturday morning

Most Read