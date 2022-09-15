Fatal motorcycle crash at Channel Parkway in Penticton

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on Penticton’s Channel Parkway Thursday afternoon.

RCMP, ambulance and firefighters responded to the incident before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Fairview Road.

Significant delays are expected going south on the Channel Parkway, with traffic also backed up through the start of Green Mountain Road.

A total of four ambulances are on scene and multiple EMTs were attending to the driver.

The car has front-end damage and its airbags deployed, with the motorcycle on the grass off of the highway.

More to come.

