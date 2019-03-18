Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

A Kelowna company was fined by WorkSafe BC for blasting that sent rock into a nearby residence. (IMAGE CREDIT: YOUTUBE)

The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit to Emil Anderson Construction to facilitate the Sunrise Point Development at the end of Apple Way Boulevard in the Mission Hill area.

Blasting is expected to begin March 21 and end March 27.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-762-9999 or email kjones@eac.bc.ca

