Police on scene of Gyro Beach in Kelowna on April 21, 2019, after a woman was found dead. (Sydney Morton - Kelowna Capital News)

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

A body was discovered in the Okanagan Lake just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased was located at a depth of 170-feet, approximately a half kilometre from the shores of Gyro Beach.

BC Coroners Service and West Kelowna RCMP are working together to positively identify the deceased. Upon identification, the deceased’s family will be notified.

READ MORE: Morning moose mosey

READ MORE: Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBCO research

Police will not release any further information at this time.

A sonar expert from the United States was assisting Kelowna RCMP in an ongoing investigation.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Ralston for his invaluable assistance with this challenging recovery,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“We’d also like to extend our appreciation to Dockside Marina and Shoreline Pile Driving for their support of our operations on the lake,” he said.

A West Kelowna RCMP boat team carried out the recovery of remains on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Police were contacted for further details, but they can not comment at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, O’Donaghey said.

READ MORE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

On May 17, a 71-year-old man, Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing after his surfski kayak washed ashore.

Kelowna RCMP used all available resources in their search for the man. A full-scale search of the shoreline and waters were undertaken to find the man. The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) launched a helicopter overhead to further the search.

On May 19, COSAR called off the search.

READ MORE: Search for missing kayaker suspended

On April 21, 2019, a body washed up on the shores of the Okanagan Lake near Gyro Beach.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.
Next story
RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Just Posted

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

District wants public’s opinion on single-use plastics

An online survey has been made available by B.C.’s environment ministry

Vernon hospice launches volunteer palliative care program

The Nav-CARE program will use volunteers to make visits to seniors living with serious illnesses

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on scene at Gibbs Road

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

West Nile Virus confirmed in South Okanagan horse

A horse in Princeton, in B.C.’s South Okanagan, has tested positive for… Continue reading

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Most Read