Kamloops Fire Rescue's Captain Brian Lannon has been identified as the diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. (Contributed/Kamloops Fire Rescue)

Body of drowned Okanagan Lake diver recovered

A member of the public spotted Brian Lannon’s body in the water Tuesday morning

The body of Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, who drowned while diving in Okanagan Lake on May 15, has been recovered, West Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Tuesday (June 1).

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Mounties said a member of the public spotted Lannon’s body in the water, just south of William R. Bennett Bridge. His body was brought to shore, and West Kelowna RCMP will be working with BC Coroners Service to conduct an investigation.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), and the Kelowna and Kamloops Fire and Rescue for all their efforts over the past few weeks conducting this search,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“We would also like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers who are experiencing this terrible loss.”

The 52-year-old man was diving with three others on May 15. While his three companions were able to surface, he did not and was subsequently reported missing.

READ MORE: Missing Okanagan Lake diver presumed drowned, recovery efforts continue

READ MORE: Presumed drowned Okanagan Lake diver identified as Kamloops firefighter

