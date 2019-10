Vernon RCMP say the cause of death is not cinsidered suspicious

A the body of a woman who went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 29 was found by Vernon RCMP on Wednesday. (File photo)

The body of a woman who was missing since Tuesday has been found, according to police.

The woman’s body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and police do not consider the cause of death suspicious. BC Coroners Service is currently involved in the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

