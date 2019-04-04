UPDATE: Body pull from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

An early morning report of a possible person floating in the lake has been confirmed and emergency personnel are currently on scene, according to the Coroner’s Service.

On April 4, just before 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of what appeared to be a body, floating face down in the Okanagan Lake near City Park. Kelowna RCMP members attended, along with Emergency Health Services and the Kelowna Fire Department and confirmed that the body of an adult female was recovered. The female could not be revived, according to the RCMP in a news release.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and no further details can be released at this time.

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

Police are confirming the body found at the beach in Kelowna is not suspicious.

They are investigating the issue as a mental health matter at this time.

————

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

The B.C. Coroner is on site at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna in City Park.

The coroner was called in Thursday morning after a body of a woman was discovered floating in the water of Okanagan Lake.

———

Emergency crews pulled a body from Okanagan Lake near Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Reports say that it was a woman.

The Capital News has a reporter at the scene

More to come.

