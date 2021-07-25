Boil water notice issued by District of Lake Country for Oyama Lake source

Water main break the culprit behind notice, which was issued Saturday, July 24

A boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Oyama Lake source in Lake Country after a water main break Saturday, July 24. (Black Press - file photo)

A boil water notice remain in place Sunday, July 25, for customers of the Oyama Lake source, 24 hours after issuing by the District of Lake Country in conjunction with Interior Health.

The notice is the result of a water main break Saturday, July 24.

All customers in the affected areas are recommended to drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

• Drinking;

• Making beverages or ice;

• Washing fruits and vegetables; and

• Brushing teeth.

Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.

In accordance with Interior Health requirements, owners of all public facilities must post “Boil Water Notices” at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public. (Alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off).

The District of Lake Country is taking additional measures to reduce risk, and a notification will be issued when water quality has improved.

