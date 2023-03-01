Booze on Penticton’s beaches has now been voted on to become a permanent thing. (Western News File)

Booze on Penticton’s beaches has now been voted on to become a permanent thing. (Western News File)

Booze on the beach is here to stay in Penticton

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on most Penticton beaches

Beers on the beaches are here to stay in Penticton.

City council voted to adopt the public alcohol consumption bylaw at their special meeting on Feb. 28.

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on Okanagan Beach, Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park, Skaha Park and Sudbury Beach.

The new bylaw is now permanent after three trial years starting with 2020 and will be staying in place year-round.

READ MORE: Penticton council gives support to beach booze law

Council was unanimous in their support of the bylaw, except Mayor Julius Bloomfield who was absent from the meeting due to a family emergency.

The new bylaws take effect immediately and will see the installation of the signs indicating the boundaries and times set out in the bylaw at the designated public parks and beaches.

The initiative was first brought forward in 2020 to support local restaurants and breweries that had limited capacity due to COVID-19.

City staff have said the program’s pilot years received general support from the Parks Department, RCMP, bylaw, the Downtown Penticton Association, Chamber of Commerce, and Travel Penticton.

Staff have also noted that Interior Health maintain opposition to the bylaw.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alcoholbeaches

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth
Next story
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (The Canadian Press-Chad Hipolito)
Budget relief ‘lacking’ for citizens: Greater Vernon Chamber

Vernon Vipers right winger Lee Parks is the B.C. Hockey League’s Fortis Second Star of the Month for February. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers forward a February star in BCHL

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition salutes its annual rodeo during the event as the 2023 theme puts the sport in the theme spotlight: Giddy Up ‘N Go. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong IPE giddy over 2023 theme

Okanagan Indian Band member Rylie ‘The Coyote’ Marchand wrestles on the ground versus Robyn Dunne at Battlefield Fight League March 10, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Indian Band fighter throws down skills for youth MMA classes