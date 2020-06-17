(Black Press Media files)

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

An explosive science demonstration in a Lake Country classroom resulted in nearly $60,000 in damages and a teacher’s move to a new school.

On Feb. 16, 2018, Allan David Penner, a 28-year teaching veteran working at George Elliot Secondary School, made a chemical volcano to demonstrate the decomposition process of ammonium diphosphate.

“District science teachers are expected to be familiar with Material Safety Data Sheets prior to using chemicals,” reads the B.C. Commission for Teacher Regulation decision made public on Tuesday, June 16.

Penner did not review the materials prior to his demonstration and as such did several things contrary to safety regulations. He did not wear safety goggles, a lab coat or proper gloves and he conducted the demonstration sans a ventilation hood, risking chemical exposure to his students and himself.

Penner’s most dangerous mistake, however, came in his disposal of the chemicals — he used water to wet down the residue, wrapped it in paper towel and threw it in the garbage.

“In doing so, Penner did not consider the possibility that the residue contained unreduced amounts of an oxidizing chemical which was not sufficiently cooled down and which created a fire hazard when thrown in the garbage can,” reads the decision.

That residue reacted with the garbage in the can starting the fire that caused $59,655.99 worth of damage.

The Central Okanagan School District issued Penner a letter of discipline on Sept. 25, 2018, and suspended him for 10 days without pay and transferred him to a new school.

The matter then made its way to the commission, which reached an agreement with Penner on May 20 to suspend his teaching licence for three days. Penner agreed his actions constituted professional misconduct.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

READ MORE: Naramata massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Petition calls for Penner’s return

A petition on change.org is calling for Penner to return to George Ellliot.

As of Wednesday June 17, the petition had accumulated over 700 signatures.

“Mr. Penner is one of the most valued, loved, and funniest teachers in the Lake Country community. Students everywhere greatly enjoy his science classes, humorous stories, nature walks, teaching techniques, patience, and intelligence,” reads the petition.

“He has been at George Elliot Secondary for more than 20 years, and we, the undersigned, hereby state that we want him to once again return to teach at our school.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic
Next story
Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Just Posted

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

New relief fund aims to help North Okanagan small business and non-profits

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund will be administered by the Community Foundation of North OK

Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Lake Country RCMP said investigation is now underway

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Most Read