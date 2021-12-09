BREAKING: B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

The province has set a grim new record for monthly overdose deaths as 201 people lost their lives in October.

The data was released by the BC Coroners Service Thursday (Dec. 9) and equals out to an average of 6.5 deaths each day of the month.

That brings the 2021 death toll to 1,782 up to the end of October, 344 deaths higher than in the first 10 months of 2020. Seventy-one per cent of the people who died this year were between the ages of 30 and 59, while 79 per cent were male.

The coroners service found that male deaths from illicit drugs have remained at a high rate, while female deaths have remained relatively stable. As of October 2021, 381 women have died due to illicit drug overdose, an increase from the 334 who died in all of 2020. A total of 1,400 men have died so far this year, compared to 1,431 in all of last year. The deaths

Fatal illicit drug overdoses remain by far the leading cause of death in the province, far above suicides, car crashes, homicide and prescription drug fatalities.

Fifty-five per cent of overdose deaths so far this year have happened at a private residence, with 25.5 per cent at other residences, 0.3 per cent in a correctional facility or police cell, 0.6 per cent at a medical facility, 0.4 per cent at an occupational sites. 0.5 per cent in a public washroom, 1.1 per cent in other areas of a public building, 14.9 per cent out doors and 1.7 per cent in an unknown space.

There have been no deaths at a supervised consumption facility, nor any linked to prescribed safe supply.

Fentanyl has been detected in about 84 per cent of overdose deaths in 2021. Since 2018, the deadly drug has been found in 86.8 per cent of drug deaths, with cocaine found in 47.9 per cent, methamphetamine found in 39.8 per cent, other opioids in 29.4, ethyl alcohol in 27.9, benzodiazepines in 7.6 per cent and other stimulants in three per cent.

Carfentanil, an opioid used as a tranquilizer for large animals and much more potent that fentanyl, was found in 152 illicit drug deaths so far this year, a sharp increase from 66 in 2020.

More to come.

