BC Wildfire Service and crews are currently on scene, utilizing excavators and hoses to battle the blaze. (Photo by Tara Bowie)

Update: Video of the bush fire at Forbidden Fruit Winery in Similkameen Valley

The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 14, cause is unknown at this time

2:56 pm

A witness on scene said the spot fires are only a few hundred meters from the winery’s tasting room.

BC Wildfire Service and other crews are on scene battling the blaze, utilizing hoses and excavators. The service plans to issue an update about the fire around 3:30 p.m. today.

2:30 pm

A bush fire has started on the Forbidden Fruit Winery’s riparian area on June 14.

According to Kim Brind’Amour with the winery, the fire started at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday within the 55 acres of riparian area in the Similkameen Valley on the eastern edge, just off of Highway 3.

READ MORE: Forbidden Fruit cleans up at All-Canadian Wine Championships

Crews are on scene currently attempting to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned for more information.

Most Read