(File)

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this was “something we were concerned about and planning for.”

Measures have been in place at correctional facilities for weeks, said Henry, including restricting visitors, doing health checks and ensuring rapid access to testing should people become ill because of the communal setting. New people entering such facilities are also being isolated for 14 days.

The person who became ill at OCC was isolated and the people who were in his pod are being monitored. So far, there are no other cases.

“Ongoing outbreak protocols are in place,” said Henry. “It’s always challenging in these closed environments, so I know the corrections team at Interior Health and PHSA (Provincial Health Services Authority) are working on this as we speak.”

In Quebec, two inmates tested positive for the virus at the federal maximum-security prison currently housing serial killer Robert Pickton.

Prisoners in the U.S. and parts of the U.K. could be released from jail early in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Some are calling for similar measures for non-violent offenders in Canada.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority for a response.

READ MORE: Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

READ MORE: Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man allegedly pushed from vehicle near Summerland in late-night speeding incident
Next story
Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ Dr. Henry urges as B.C records 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Just Posted

WATCH: Armstrong retirement community adapts amid COVID-19

Heaton Place rethinks programming to ensure residents stay safe, healthy and entertained

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Answer your phone, Vernon school district says

No caller ID or unknown callers could be your child’s teacher reaching out

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

North Okanagan chaplains seek support to feed homeless on Easter

North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy hoping to feed pizza and pancakes to its ‘guys and gals’

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

The incident occurred between a WestJet flight and a private plane back in 2019

Man allegedly pushed from vehicle near Summerland in late-night speeding incident

A 32-year-old man from Penticton is in custody

COVID-19 expected to affect Summerland finances

Council will discuss effects of pandemic during April 14 meeting

Positivity rocks: Golden resident brings positivity to community

Brandi Romano hand crafts the rocks with her kids as a distraction from COVID-19

Princeton teachers deliver food to students whose families need help

Teachers care about more than grades. And that is why Nicola-Similkameen School… Continue reading

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ Dr. Henry urges as B.C records 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Top doctor urges British Columbians to halt non-essential travel within the province

Kelowna has high compliance when it comes to physical distancing in public

The city received an average of 15 calls a day complaining people don’t distance

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

Most Read