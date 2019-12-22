BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is reporting the discovery of a plane crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

According to the JRCC, a plane bound for Tofino Saturday did not arrive.

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little,

19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts call for ice climbers to wear avalanche safety gear in the mountains
Next story
‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Just Posted

Local teams win B.C. Stick Curling Championships in Vernon

The competitions took place at the Vernon Curling Club Dec. 14-15

Procurement date set for expansion of Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena

Procurement will be open Feb. 1, 2020; the arena will be closed from March to September

Minivan gifted to Lake Country family after daughter’s diagnosis

The van, donated through Inspire Kindness Productions, will help with trips to Children’s Hospital

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

COLUMN: Creating a positive shopping experience

The Summerland Sip N’ Shop on Saturday offered a relaxing atmosphere

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Most Read