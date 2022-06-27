RCMP have converged on a property in Peachland late on Monday, June 27. (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

BREAKING: Possible shooting in Peachland

It is not known if anyone was injured

An unfoldingincident in Peachland has drawn a large police response.

At least 18 RCMP vehicles, a drone and a spotter plane were seen in the area of Garraway Place at around 6:45 p.m.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response tactical team were also deployed to the scene.

According to neighbours, officers had surrounded a home in the area after a man had been shot. RCMP had not previously been to the home according to one neighbour.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’

The RCMP have been reached for comment.

A reporter for Black Press Media is on scene.

More details to come.

