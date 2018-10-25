Firefighters were on scene at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road to battle a blaze in a mobile home on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Structure fire contained

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the mobile home park at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the mobile home park at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

Jim Edinger, a neighbour who called 911 said he could tell there was a fire right away.

“You couldn’t see the house, just a big cloud of light brown smoke. You could tell it was all burning,” Edinger said.

Edinger said the home belongs to a single mother with five kids. He didn’t hear a sound when the fire began.

“I went and pounded on the door but there was no answer, ” he said. “She won’t be happy when she comes home to see this.”

More to come…

 

Previous story
Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

Just Posted

UPDATE: Structure fire contained

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the mobile home park at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

Vernon RCMP make more arrests in undercover operation

Nine Vernon men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

Vernon’s Marie-Cat remembered fondly

Marie-Catherine Bruno, local athlete, firefighter, businesswoman, dies suddenly at 47

Vernon pedestrian struck by vehicle

61-year-old man suffers serious but non-life threatening injuries

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Spallumcheen business shutting down

Lockwood Brothers Concrete opened as Western Concrete Products in 1978

Vernon’s Connor sent to Smokies

Big three-way B.C. Hockey League swap

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Most Read