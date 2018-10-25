UPDATE: Structure fire contained

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the mobile home park at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Firefighters were on scene at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road to battle a blaze in a mobile home on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Jim Edinger, a neighbour who called 911 said he could tell there was a fire right away.

“You couldn’t see the house, just a big cloud of light brown smoke. You could tell it was all burning,” Edinger said.

Edinger said the home belongs to a single mother with five kids. He didn’t hear a sound when the fire began.

“I went and pounded on the door but there was no answer, ” he said. “She won’t be happy when she comes home to see this.”

More to come…