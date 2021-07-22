A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek wildfire grows to 662 hectares

Strong winds fueled growth to the east and south of the fire

The Brenda Creek Wildfire is now measured at approximately 662 hectares in size, according to a Thursday (July 22) update from BC Wildfire Service.

While strong winds fueled growth to the east and south of the fire, the transmission line providing power to 60,000 people in West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland was not impacted. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is urging Westside residents to prepare for the potential of an extended power outage as the fire rages.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Brenda Creek fire threatens power line, Westside urged to prepare for potential outage

There are currently 42 firefighters on scene tackling the blaze, supported by three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment. An additional 24 staff, which includes members from BC Wildfire Services’ incident management team, are also on-site.

Helicopters will continue their second straight day of bucketing water onto the fire’s hotspots. A mass water delivery system was recently implemented to protect a portion of the transmission line located within the perimeter of the wildfire.

Four firefighters and three support staff members stayed overnight to monitor the fire.

READ MORE: Crews continue to fight Brenda Creek wildfire, protect Westside power source

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach
Next story
BC SPCA responds to more than 600 calls for animals in distress during heat wave

Just Posted

E-scooters will soon be available in Vernon as the city readies to launch a shared scooter program as part of a provincial pilot project. (Contributed image).
Drivers, turn with caution: City of Vernon, Mounties

Armstrong’s Memorial Park added some colourful playground equipment courtesy of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. The local cooperative donated $15,000 to purchase the equipment. Pictured, from left, are Geoff Maile - Armstrong Regional Co-op director; Grace McCaig – Armstrong gas bar staff member; Ken Earl – Armstrong Regional Co-op director. (ARC photo)
Co-op brightens Armstrong park with new playground equipment

Wildfire smoke from the United States will again affect Nanaimo and areas on central Vancouver Island on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Karl Yu/Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Taylor: Learning to live with smoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart