The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene battling a brush fire that was reported this morning.

The fire was reported at the east side of Ellison Lake at about 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

