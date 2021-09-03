Brushfire sparked along road between Penticton and Apex Mountain

The fire is already six hectares in size

A new brushfire has sprouted on Green Mountain Road past the turn off to Farleigh Lake.

The fire is currently estimated to be six hectares and BC Wildfire, as well as the Apex Mountain Fire Department, are responding to the blaze.

Seven initial attack crew personnel and five helicopters have been deployed to the fire.

The fire is currently roughly 11 kilometres away from Apex Mountain, and about 15 kilometres from Penticton.

BC Wildfire does not currently know what started the fire.

