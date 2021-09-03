A brushfire has ignited along Green Mountain Road towards Apex. (Sheryl Blois - Facebook)

A brushfire has ignited along Green Mountain Road towards Apex. (Sheryl Blois - Facebook)

Brushfire sparked along road between Penticton and Apex Mountain

The fire is already six hectares in size

A new brushfire has sprouted on Green Mountain Road past the turn off to Farleigh Lake.

The fire is currently estimated to be six hectares and BC Wildfire, as well as the Apex Mountain Fire Department, are responding to the blaze.

Seven initial attack crew personnel and five helicopters have been deployed to the fire.

The fire is currently roughly 11 kilometres away from Apex Mountain, and about 15 kilometres from Penticton.

BC Wildfire does not currently know what started the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganPenticton

Previous story
COVID-19 entertainment passports a ‘nudge’ for vaccine ‘complacent’
Next story
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Kate McBrearty, executive director, and Bree Cawley, communications officer, with the white hearts put up around the hospital April 3, 2020. (Submitted Photo)
Vernon restaurants give healthcare workers a boost after ‘heartbreaking’ protest

Entrepreneurs Okanagan will accept donations for people affected by wildfires at four drop-off centres in the Okanagan. See the story for the items required. (file photo)
Okanagan donations sought for people impacted by wildfires

The business sign was broken off the front of the concession at Kal Beach sometime late Sept. 1 or early Sept. 2, just the latest in several acts of vandalism at the store. (Kal Lake Food Services photo)
Latest vandalism leaves Kal Beach concession owner feeling targeted in Coldstream

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A baby born 131 days premature was given a 0% chance of survival