Bulky item dumping dates announced

North Westside Road residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station will accept disposal of large household items at $20 per truckload from Wednesday, June 27, to Monday, July 9.

This special disposal opportunity is available for residential items only including appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge. Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road. (Turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.)

For more information and details about this collection, please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.


