File photo (IMAGE CREDIT: CARMEN WELD)

Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

Bundle up. It’s cold outside.

An arctic chill has hit the Okanagan Valley this week and temperatures dipped to -17 C this morning, or -25 C if you factor in the windchill.

Typically temperatures hover between 0 C and -7 C in this time of year.

The upside may just be sunshine, which will prevail through Wednesday as the chill hits its worse.

Monday will reach a temperature high of -9 C in Kelowna. Over the weekend it will warm up to -2 C with a chance of flurries Friday, and Saturday will see -3 C.

Vernon will see almost identical weather patterns. North in Salmon Arm there will be a chance of flurries Monday at -10 C and will drop to -16 C to warm up through the week to -3 C Friday.

In the South Okanagan, temperatures will hover between 0 C and -8 C, dropping to -15 C overnight Monday and Tuesday. The sun will shine Monday until Wednesday only to be hidden by clouds the rest of the week.

