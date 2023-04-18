Changes to route 60 Vernon will now see it travel south on 30 street (File photo).

Bus route changes on board for Vernon

Route 60 will now travel south on 30th street

In an effort to provide more direct service to downtown Vernon, a popular bus route is changing.

BC Transit and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) have agreed that the route 60 Vernon will now travel south on 30th street. The route 60 Enderby will continue to travel north on 33rd Street.

Passengers can board route 60 at Bay A of the downtown Vernon exchange, on the north side of 31st Avenue.

Southbound service on 33rd Street will continue to be provided by route 9 downtown.

These changes will take effect on April 30. No other routes have been impacted.

The changes were proposed (and approved) as part of the North Okanagan Transit Future Action Plan in 2021.

More information can be found at bctransit.com/vernon.

