Businesses honoured for excellence

Joanne Prentiss of Heaton Place Retirement Centre/Tucker’s Restaurant (second from left) accepts her award for Employee of the Year from director Fran Stecyk (from left), Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo (representing award sponsor Shepherd’s Home Hardware) and chamber director Donna Steeves during the MASH-themed 2018 Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Community Excellence Awards Saturday at Centennial Hall. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Attention all personnel.

Armstrong’s Centennial Hall was filled with nurses, doctors, majors, three Cpl. Max Klingers in drag and enlisted members Saturday as the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce hosted their MASH-themed 2018 Community Excellence Awards.

Board and staff welcomed business and community members to the event co-hosted by emcees Sean Newton and Phil Hughes.

In addition to entertainment provided by Asparagus Community Theatre, awards in 10 categories were given out to businesses, organizations and individuals nominated by their peers and the community.

This year again featured awards designed and produced by Final Touch in Armstrong.

The winners were:

Rising Star (sponsored by Chris Heidt – Tekamar Mortgages Ltd.): Frosted Tier Cakes

Micro Business of the Year (sponsored by VantageOne Credit Union): Full Circle Memory Beads

Small Business of the Year (Blackwell Building Movers): Escape Tanning & Esthetics

Mid-Size Business of the Year (sponsored by Community Futures North Okanagan): Country Bakery

Corporate Business of the Year (sponsored by Hub International Barton Insurance): Armstrong Regional Cooperative

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Shepherd’s Home Hardware and Outdoor Living Centre): Joanne Prentis – Heaton Place Retirement Centre/Tucker’s Restaurant

Revitalization & Innovation (sponsored by Okanagan Restoration Ltd.): Askew’s Foods Armstrong (Corporate) & One Stop Automotive (Small Business) – Bernd Klaila, second from right on the cover photo, accepts the award from Kevin Rothwell of Okanagan Restoration with the chamber’s Donna Steeves (left) and Fran Stecyk)

Hospitality & Tourism (sponsored by the Township of Spallumcheen): Cam Jammers ‘Rods ‘n’ Rails Carshow’

Organization of the Year (sponsored by Hytec – A Division of Kohler): Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society

Volunteer of the Year ( sponsored by the City of Armstrong): Emily Gunning (who could not make the event because she was, in fact, volunteering at another function).

“We received some great nominations this year. It was evident that for some, a lot of consideration and thought went into putting the nomination together,” said chamber board vice-president Peter Rotzetter.

“A record number of nominations were received including a few from residents of outside Armstrong-Spallumcheen that wanted to recognize local businesses.”

Each award winner also received a bountiful gift basket compliments of Rancho Vignola.

Chamber member The Brown Derby Café was also recognized with a ‘Recognition of Excellence’ celebrating 20 years as a contributing member of the business community.

“It was noted that the Brown Derby Cafe provides support to many organizations in the community,” said board president Andrew Laird. “In addition, they can always be counted on to participate in decorating challenges and events.”

A special award was also presented to Spallumcheen resident Ina Forrest, marking her prowess in wheelchair curling. Forrest helped Canada win bronze at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang, her third Paralympics medal in the sport.

After the show, nominees, sponsors, and guests gathered for an evening of networking including door prizes, a Treasure Chest, Balloon Pop and refreshments from the Royal Canadian Legion ‘Mess Hall’ and the Short & Tall Caesar Co.

“We are so thankful to have the support of our members and local businesses,” said Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. “We could not present an event like this without their support. It is also important to recognize the efforts of the board, staff and volunteers who worked to make this a fun networking event.”

Event sponsors were: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Gambrinus Malting, Rancho Vignola, Armstrong Regional Cooperative, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Quaaout Lodge and Imagine Words & Music.



