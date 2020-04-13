Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

It was a busy Sunday in Vernon for the Easter bunny.

First, the unidentified furry creature was spotted riding a motorbike along Pleasant Valley Road as alert reader Taliesan Orosz snapped a few photos of the fun-loving rabbit before he/she went off making his deliveries.

Then, the Easter bunny decided to brighten the day of hundreds of North Okanagan residents.

Dressed up as the beloved bunny, Gerran Thorhaug and his daughter Stella – adorned in a pink bunny rabbit outfit – spent the morning and afternoon after their own Easter egg hunt delivering more than 600 chocolate eggs to residents, business owners and front-line workers.

“We know lots of people who have been doing social distancing so we just wanted to make sure their Easter was special,” said Thorhaug, owner of Brown’s Social House in the Village Green Shopping Centre, whose business will be open for takeout orders starting Tuesday, April 14.

“Seeing all the kids’ smiles makes it worthwhile.”

One of the lucky recipients was the Easter-working staff at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment, who happily posed for pictures with the two bunnies before receiving their goodies.

Holidays

An unidentified version of the Easter bunny was spotted going for a ride in a field off Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road prior to delivering goodies Sunday, April 12, in Vernon. (Taliesan Orosz photo)

