Captain Kevin Dalgamo, from left, Grace Harder, Gage Bech-Hansen, Violet Sawyer, Ashton Hickson and Aaron Ens had a special lunch on Oct. 5, 2019, after the kids were selected as Jr. Fire Chiefs for the afternoon. (Supplied)

BX firefighters appoint 4 Junior Chiefs

Four North Okanagan students drove to get a special lunch in Engine No. 1

Four lucky junior fire Chiefs were appointed by the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue Wednesday and climbed aboard Engine 1 to go out for a special lunch with their crew.

BX firefighters spoke with more than 600 students from BX and Hillview Elementary, Heritage Christian Homeschool and Vernon Christian School over the month of October to go over important fire safety tips. The students learned how to stop, drop and roll and they learned how to exit a building in the event of a fire.

Following the safety seminars, which also had their teachers dressed up in full firefighting gear, the children who finished their fire safety homework had their names put into a draw. Of all the names put in, four were drawn. The new additions to the BX team joined Chief Bill Wacey, Captain Kevin Dalgarno and firefighters Aaron Ens and Ashton Hickson for a chicken-nugget lunch.

“My favourite part of the day was recess, but my favouritest part of the day was riding in the fire truck,” six-year-old Violet Sawyer said. “I want to be a firefighter when I grow up.”

After 14 years of running the junior chief program, Captain Dalgarno said the biggest benefit is keeping the kids excited about fire safety.

“The kids go home and remind their parents to check their smoke detectors and they tell their friends all about their fun day out,” he said. “We hope that it has lasting effects and creates good habits that they will carry with them.”

Upon their arrival back from lunch, one parent was grateful and thanked the firefighters saying these memories will last her daughter a lifetime.

READ MORE: Write for human rights at Amnesty International event in Vernon

READ MORE: Funds support mental health and substance use services in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Gage Bech-Hansen was one of four winners selected to be a Jr. Fire Chief by the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue team. He was treated to a special lunch on Oct. 5, 2019, including a trip in the fire engine. (Supplied)

Previous story
Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan
Next story
Coldstream squad primed for provincials

Just Posted

Coldstream squad primed for provincials

Kal Lakers to host 2019 B.C. AA High School Senior Girls Volleyball tournament Nov. 28 t0 30

BX firefighters appoint 4 Junior Chiefs

Four North Okanagan students drove to get a special lunch in Engine No. 1

Write for human rights at Amnesty International event in Vernon

Event to support 10 human rights victims, including Ontario’s Grassy Narrows First Nation

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Hootsuite founder from Vernon seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

Vernon chaplain launches new book on grief

Grace Wulff to release new title on Nov. 12

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Most Read