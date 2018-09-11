BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be making improvements to the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Park trails starting Wednesday, Sept.12, 2018.

According to the RDNO, trails within the parks will receive a surface of “screened, Class A compost” brought in from the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility from composted yard and garden waste.

“These upgrades will result in improved surfacing and more comfort for park users, including the dogs,” stated Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager.

“The dog parks will be closed periodically during the delivery and spreading of the materials, so residents should watch for closure signs throughout the week.”

Dog park users are asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to avoid any conflicts with heavy equipment and to ensure public safety.

Residents can receive instant Parks and Recreation updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

