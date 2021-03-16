BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue battles second grassfire

Right as they finished the first job, crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

It’s been a busy afternoon working on grassfires for the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department.

Immediately as crews wrapped up extinguishing a burn pile that got out of control in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue Tuesday afternoon, March 16, they were dispatched to a report of a burn pile out of control, “the size of half a football field,” in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road just before 2:30 p.m.

And we’re back with a second grassfire in as many hours in the BX-Vernon area. Crews are on scene for what was called in as a fire ‘half the size of a football field’ off Silver Star Road. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/XLlyj991kY — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) March 16, 2021

The fire is reportedly moving downhill toward BX Park.

