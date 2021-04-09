A man rides a Lime e-scooter in an unprotected bike lane along The Embarcadero near the intersection with Bay Street on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, where a woman riding an e-scooter was injured in a recent collision with a concrete mixing truck. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man rides a Lime e-scooter in an unprotected bike lane along The Embarcadero near the intersection with Bay Street on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, where a woman riding an e-scooter was injured in a recent collision with a concrete mixing truck. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bylaw changes needed ahead of e-scooter program in Vernon

City staff move forward; report of required changes, implications to come later this month

A three-year electric kick scooter pilot program is set to come to Vernon, but first the city must have bylaws in place dictating where they can and can’t be used.

A minor amendment to Traffic Bylaw #5600 is all it will take and city staff is preparing a report detailing the changes needed and its implications for council’s consideration at the April 26 meeting.

The province named the City of Vernon as one of six communities, and the smallest, to participate in the program that will examine the use of the popular mode of transportation.

The goal of the project is to assess the use of the devices before provincial regulations surrounding the mode of transportation are developed and rolled out.

“Participating in the pilot gives Vernon a voice in the development of future provincial regulations,” a city staff report reads.

As the smallest community to participate, city staff noted the experience with scooters will likely be different and therefore Vernon’s role is all the more valuable.

The Ministry of Transportation first announced the program in January 2020, inviting municipalities to apply to pilot the program.

Earlier that month, the Downtown Vernon Association asked the city to seek proposals from interested bicycle-sharing companies.

“Shared electric kick scooters have been rapidly overtaking the bicycle share marketplace because they are more popular and more economically viable than traditional bicycle share systems,” the staff report to council reads.

Administration instead pointed council to the pilot program. The City of Vernon applied after the Feb. 10 meeting.

Benefits of this first-mile-last-mile solution that can complement public transportation include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved health and wellbeing, entertainment and support for tourism as a new attractive amenity for visitors, to name a few.

Creating a sustainable community is one of Vernon council’s top priorities, Mayor Victor Cumming said following the March 23 provincial announcement.

“Supporting active transportation modes such as electric kick scooters is critical to realizing our vision of being a leader in climate action,” he said.

“The city is grateful for the province’s support to expand active transportation options… with the creation of this pilot program that will support new and sustainable ways to get around our community.”

The pilot program was originally slated to start in summer 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the provincial election.

Kelowna was also named as a participant, as well as the City of Vancouver, City of North Vancouver and District of West Vancouver.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Vernon among communities approved for e-mobility pilot project

READ MORE: Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cyclist injured on Okangan rail trail after dog startle
Next story
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society in ‘desperate’ need after storage unit break-in

All Are Family Outreach had $4,000 in tools stolen from its donation shipping container

A man rides a Lime e-scooter in an unprotected bike lane along The Embarcadero near the intersection with Bay Street on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, where a woman riding an e-scooter was injured in a recent collision with a concrete mixing truck. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Bylaw changes needed ahead of e-scooter program in Vernon

City staff move forward; report of required changes, implications to come later this month

Okanagan Rail Trail users are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash after a close call. (Facebook)
Cyclist injured on Okangan rail trail after dog startle

Dog control is patrolling the popular spot ensuring on-leash compliance

(Stock photo)
Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

Spring temperatures, rainfall will affect risk of flooding

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a 56-game season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak: general manager

The athletes have had a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Teachers from SD42 and other districts in the Lower Mainland flocked to Surrey on Tuesday in the hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Sheelagh Brothers/Twitter)
Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Social media post shows teachers lining up outside of Surrey clinic for leftover doses

A small wildfire near Apex Mountain was added to B.C. WIldfire’s dashboard April 8, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire)
Small wildfire near Apex Mountain in South Okanagan under control

2021 has seen an early start to the wildfire season

Photo: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers
Car looters, fake gold scams: Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to stay vigilant

The two unsolved crimes were posted earlier this week

Most Read