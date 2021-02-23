Wyatt Reader, 22, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)

Wyatt Reader, 22, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)

Calgary man pleads guilty after fleeing Vernon police in stolen truck

Wyatt Reader, 22, will be transferred to Alberta where he has unresolved charges

A Calgary man formerly wanted on Canada-wide warrants has been sentenced to four months jail and a year of probation after he fled police in a stolen truck, having used a stolen credit card at a Vernon gas station.

Wyatt Reader, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, flight from police, theft of a vehicle and use of a stolen credit card at the Vernon law courts Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The charges relate to a series of incidents in October 2020, when police officers in Kamloops received reports of a stolen pickup truck in Kamloops. Police in Vernon were also contacted by a woman that same day whose vehicle windows had been smashed and her purse stolen, along with her credit cards.

Two days later, an employee at a Vernon Petro-Canada gas station contacted the police with suspicions about a man who had made several failed attempts to pay with a credit card. Video surveillance at the gas station showed the man getting into a pick-up truck, which police later spotted on Highway 6 in Coldstream.

“When the police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle, the driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a statement around the time of the incident.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in an attempt to evade police,” Terleski said.

A police dog unit was deployed to search the area, and eventually located Reader in some bushes nearby the abandoned pickup truck.

READ MORE: Calgary man arrested in Vernon linked to violent assault

As the court heard Tuesday, Reader suffered multiple dog bites during his arrest and was taken to hospital before being placed in custody. Items seized from the vehicle included the woman’s stolen purse.

In his sentencing, Provincial Court Judge Jeremy Guild took into account Reader’s youth, guilty pleas and history of addiction, as well as his criminal record and the fact that he was on probation at the time of his arrest, which prohibited him from driving.

Reader would have been sentenced to four months in jail but will get out on time served based on the time he has already spent in custody. He faces 12 months probation, under which he has agreed to write an apology letter to the two victims of theft related to his charges. Reader is also prohibited from driving a vehicle without written authorization and must not be in possession of pieces of identification aside from his own.

Reader will remain in custody to be transferred to Alberta, where he has unresolved charges. In October 2020, Calgary police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Reader on charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

READ MORE: Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings
Next story
Summerland council reaffirms solar project in 4-3 vote

Just Posted

Defenceman Seth Bafaro (right), shown playing for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2019-20, has been acquired by the B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers. (Photo courtesy of Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
Vernon Vipers add defenceman, sign three players

Seth Bafaro brings four years of Western Hockey League experience to the Snake Pit

Wyatt Reader, 22, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)
Calgary man pleads guilty after fleeing Vernon police in stolen truck

Wyatt Reader, 22, will be transferred to Alberta where he has unresolved charges

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)
Opinion: Vernon-Monashee MLA in support of housing

All types of housing necessary for people, says MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslide on old Lake Country highway

Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris

Superintendent of School District 83, Peter Jory, has announced he’ll be heading to the Qualicum school district on Vancouver Island at the end of the school year. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap superintendent announces departure

Peter Jory will leave School District 83 at end of school year

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Summerland has received conditional approval for $6 million in federal funding to build a one-megawatt solar array to provide power to the community. (Stock photo)
Summerland council reaffirms solar project in 4-3 vote

Coun. Richard Barkwill had earlier written letters in opposition to initiative

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)
Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

Five-storey building would have 60 units

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Kelowna ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids to be tried by judge alone

Robert Riley Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

Most Read