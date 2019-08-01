Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore

A public call was made for permanent outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Indigenous Okanagan artists are getting a call to build some artwork along side a Lake Country staple.

The Lake Country Public Art Commission project looks to install seven possible artworks from artists with Syilx ancestry to enhance the newly re-constructed Pelmewash Parkway along the western shore of Wood Lake.

“The project offers an opportunity for Indigenous Okanagan artists to profile their history, culture and ideas,” said Sharon McCoubrey, chair of the Public Art Advisory Commission.

“We anticipate the artwork will contribute to a unique sense of place that enriches the experience for residents and visitors enjoying the public amenities along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

READ MORE: Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

The project budget is $80,000 for all design, consulting, fabrication, installation, documentation and associated costs, funded from the Public Art Advisory Commission and ArtWalk.

The lead artist mist have Syilx ancestry to apply for the art call.

“The Public Art Advisory Commission (PAAC) has been considering a public art project along Pelmewash Parkway since 2018,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

“In the fall of 2018, PAAC scheduled a tour of Pelmewash Parkway with Indigenous artists David Wilson and Mariel Belanger to encourage a conversation about the most respectful way to work with the Indigenous community. The group then invited guests from the Okanagan Indian Band and Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society to receive their feedback on the Commission’s ideas for public art at various locations along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: Syilx art exhibition coming to Lake Country

The Commission expressed a desire to celebrate and educate through art to build awareness of the historical Indigenous use of the Pelmewash Parkway corridor.

Project criteria and more can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca/publicart.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, hot and clear

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada: August kicks off the right way… Continue reading

National silver for Armstrong high jumper

Trinity Hansma edged out for gold by White Rock jumper in Montreal

Vernon downtown bathroom facility site established

Facility will go up on boulevard of 35th Street near Coldstream Avenue and 30th Avenue

Fire sparked in public playbox at Vernon park

Friends were at the park when they noticed a group of teen boys, “up to no good.”

Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road won’t be available while upgrades are done starting early August

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Payphones: A dying fad in the Okanagan

When did you last use a payphone?

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Emerson Drive ready for their return to the Okanagan

Award-winning country music band will headline Peach Festival country night

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Most Read