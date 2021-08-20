Calls from Vernon Mounties may be a scam

RCMP warn fraudsters ‘spoofing’ phone number to make calls look like they come from local detachment

Calls from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s non-emergency number may not be what you think.

Vernon police are warning residents that fraudsters impersonating police are calling residents in attempts to get personal, confidential, and in some cases, large sums of money from unsuspecting residents.

The phone number is being ‘spoofed’ or altered to display the non-emergency line from the local detachment but RCMP assures there is no case where officers would ask for money or personal information such as bank or credit card information, social insurance numbers or alarm and garage codes.

“Thankfully, the individuals who made these reports recognized what was happening and made the right decision to hang up and called us back on our non-emergency line,” said media relations officer Chris Terleski.

Tips to Recognize, Reject, and Report Fraud

Never assume the caller is who they say they are simply because they have some basic info such as your address or your birthdate;

If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you are talking to;

Never give out any personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers;

Never pay a debt by crypto-currencies such as bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes, Amazon, or others.

If you have not provided personal information or lost any money, you do not need to contact your local police.

North Okanagan residents are encouraged to report this, or any other frauds to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501

