The City of Vernon will install 11 video surveillance cameras throughout Polson Park this year. (Thinkstock Photo)

Cameras coming to Polson Park

City of Vernon votes to add 11 video surveillance cameras in park

Vernon council is beefing up Polson Park security.

Council has unanimously approved a staff recommendation to install a video surveillance system, featuring 11 cameras, in the park. The move will cost $35,000 with funds coming from the 2016 budget.

“This will provide another measure of security and safety for the general public,” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

Cameras will also be installed near the civic public washrooms and in the parkade.

The entire project, originally scheduled for 2016, was delayed due to lack of clarity of the city’s requirements for compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Through several reviews with other communities and consultation with city solicitors, the city’s responsibility for notification and posting was confirmed by the city’s corporate officer and the project is proceeding.

The city issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for video surveillance systems late in the fall of 2017 and has since awarded the contract for the Civic washroom and the parkade sites as funding was available (through carry-overs) for these two locations.

Poison Park video surveillance system was included as an option in the RFP, but was not awarded because of lack of funding.

“Given the safety concerns relating to Polson Park, administration is recommending that we proceed with awarding the option for Polson Park video surveillance system included in the RFP,” said operations manager Shirley Koenig.

The total cost for the installation of the system in Polson Park, including provision for a constant power supply, is estimated at $35,000.

