Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Wood burning campfires are allowed again in the many areas of the Central Okanagan.

Although, campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The campfire ban within most local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since April 3 to support public health efforts to reduce sources of air pollution including open burning.

The decision to allow wood-burning campfires brings these local fire authorities in line with BC Wildfire campfire regulations in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the reopening of many BC Parks for day use.

With appropriate equipment, tools and precautions to prevent the spread of fire, wood-burning campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

All other open burning is prohibited within the Central Okanagan as the season is closed.

All smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional or community park or municipal park in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

The Regional District reminds residents that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. The use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

