(File photo)

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Wood burning campfires are allowed again in the many areas of the Central Okanagan.

Although, campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The campfire ban within most local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since April 3 to support public health efforts to reduce sources of air pollution including open burning.

The decision to allow wood-burning campfires brings these local fire authorities in line with BC Wildfire campfire regulations in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the reopening of many BC Parks for day use.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

With appropriate equipment, tools and precautions to prevent the spread of fire, wood-burning campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

All other open burning is prohibited within the Central Okanagan as the season is closed.

All smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional or community park or municipal park in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

The Regional District reminds residents that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. The use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna to resume public hearings

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing
Next story
Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Just Posted

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Evac alert lifted for Coldstream residents

Neighbours bordering Coldstream Creek given the OK

Silver Star Gateway development disrupts traffic

Work on business park across from Butcher Boys continues

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Peachland debuts new rainbow sidewalk

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the district is proud of the colourful work

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Most Read