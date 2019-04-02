Contributed photo.

Can you dig it? Kelowna stresses safe digging this month

April is designated Safe Digging Month in Canada and the U.S.

Safe digging is being encouraged by the City of Kelowna in the month of April.

Over the past year, natural gas line damages in Kelowna have increased along with other communities in the Okanagan.

Kelowna ranks third in the province for the highest damages behind Vancouver and Surrey.

“FortisBC’s natural gas system, delivers vital energy to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals every day,” said Ian Turnbull, FortisBC Damage Prevention and Emergency Services Manager.

“This April we are teaming up with the City of Kelowna to protect our underground infrastructure and remind anyone breaking ground to call and to follow closely the instructions and directions you receive from us.”

READ MORE: Construction continues on Kelowna dog park

READ MORE: Controversial Kelowna development plan gets a green light

Beneath Kelowna’s landscape lies an extensive infrastructure of pipes and cables that residents depend on for communication, electricity, gas supply, water, sewer and storm water management.

The pipelines for gas distribution and supply in Kelowna are estimated to span more than 985 km within the city, the same as the distance from Kelowna to Maple Creek, Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Frolick with the Ogopogo: Downtown Kelowna water park set to reopen

Last year in B.C., more than 1,200 gas lines were hit.

Damage to underground utilities costs money, diverts first responder resources and causes service outages – and the majority of incidents are preventable.

“Requesting location information, even only three days prior to starting a project, will notify all member companies that have buried utilities in your dig area and allow you to create a safe plan for where and how to dig,” said Sarah Josefson, City of Kelowna Safety Advisor.

READ MORE: Construction set to begin on new roundabout in Lake Country

More information can be found at bconecall.ca or 1-800-474-6886.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22
Next story
World Autism Awareness Day in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Support sought for Armstrong teen who lost father to cancer

Aggressive sarcoma claims 37-year-old father

World Autism Awareness Day in the Okanagan

Autism Okanagan has Autism Spectrum Disorder support, programs and events running all year

Grindrod vehicle fire suspicious

Enderby Fire Department puts out fire on vehicle found stolen out of Vernon

Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala is May 11

Vernon RCMP search for missing woman

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted murder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

North Okanagan Bridge Club marks milestone birthday

The club turned 55 in 2019

Can you dig it? Kelowna stresses safe digging this month

April is designated Safe Digging Month in Canada and the U.S.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Firefighters respond to brush fire along Highway 1

Shuswap Fire Department quick to contain blaze near Balmoral Store

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Most Read