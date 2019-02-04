Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers a statement concerning Kirk Woodman while entering a cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que. on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting in Ottawa today to talk about the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Senior government officials say Canada will provide new humanitarian assistance for nations that have been affected by a growing Venezuelan refugee crisis.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say an announcement will be made today at a meeting in Ottawa of countries that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of his crisis-torn country.

READ MORE: Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela as European countries began throwing their support behind the country’s interim leader.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting the meeting that comes amid massive protests in Venezuela aimed at pressing the country’s socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro, to vacate the presidency.

Canada and its Latin American allies in the Lima Group, along with the United States, already back Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader.

Now European countries have come on board, with Spain, Germany, France, Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Lithuania calling for free and fair elections as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Freeland says Venezuela’s Maduro is now a dictator after illegitimate win

Canada has already contributed $2.2 million for the humanitarian crisis that’s forced some three million Venezuelans from their homes, sending ripples across the region, particularly in neighbouring Brazil and Colombia which are now faced with a refugee crisis.

– With files from The Associated Press

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan
Next story
Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Just Posted

Vernon’s snow and city venues set for Special Olympics athletes to shine

The Special Olympics BC are in Vernon Feb. 21-23

Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

Penticton Search and Rescue rescues two drivers trying to bypass rockslide closure

Okanagan motorists trying unsafe routes to get past Highway 97 closure

Vernon youth places in international award

Samantha Sewell has placed in the top 12 for 2018 Most Inspiring Miss Award

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

PHOTOS: SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Annual snow sculpture competition was last weekend

PHOTOS: Bonhomme de neige comes to Vernon Winter Carnival

Free skate was Saturday at Kal Tire Place North

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Auntie Says: Sensitive subject should be talked about openly

While many squirm and stutter to talk about it, but the truth is that our young people are suffering

Most Read