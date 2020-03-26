Gord Downie performs at WE Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Chris Young/CP

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

It’s a most Canadian response to social distancing, with a ‘courageous’ twist.

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put a call out on social media – inspired by the sights and sounds of Italy’s serenades – for Canadians to “sing from the rooftops” this Thursday, March 26.

The choice of song? Courage by the Tragically Hip.

Elias wants as many citizens as possible to join together at 6 p.m. EST – 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time – to sing the lyrics (posted below).

As of Thursday morning, Elias received more than 150 retweets, and a variety of responses, including Americans who are fans of the Hip who want to join in the serenade.

“Courage, it couldn’t come at a *better* time!” replied Ron Horsman to Elias’ tweet.

For those who need a refresher, click on the official video below.

Courage by The Tragically Hip:

Watch the band through a bunch of dancers

Quickly, follow the unknown with something more familiar

Quickly, something familiar

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Sleepwalk, so fast asleep in a motel

That has the lay of home and piss on all of your background

And piss on all your surroundings

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time

There’s no simple explanation

For anything important any of us do

And yeah, the human tragedy

Consists in the necessity

Of living with the consequences

Under pressure, under pressure

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter,

Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time

It couldn’t come at a worse time

It couldn’t come at a worse time

Courage


