Canada Winter Games torch burns in Vernon

After bing lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill, the torch will make its way across Canada.

As part of the Canada Games Torch Relay, the Roly McLenahan Torch will be in Vernon for a celebration stop Dec. 4.

“The Torch Relay kicked off in Ottawa where the torch was lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill with the Honourable Kirsty Duncan in attendance for the ceremony,” said Mélanie Paré, 2019 Canada Winter Games communications coordinator. “For the first time in the Canada Games’ 51 year history, the torch is now making its way across Canada and stopping in nearly 50 communities along the way.”

Mayor Victor Cumming, Member of Parliament Mel Arnold and MNP partner Blair Gronlund will carry the torch from Vernon City Hall across Highway 97, arriving at 4:15 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre in the Halina Centre gym for a family celebration, which will include HockeyShot, a photo booth with Waskasoo the mascot, games, prizes, hot chocolate, snacks, caricatures and outdoor skating.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games kick off in Red Deer Feb. 15 and run until March 3. The sporting event is slated to feature 19 sports, more than 150 events and a major cultural festival with up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches and 20,000 visitors in attendance.

