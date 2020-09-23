People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing centre in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Canada’s top doctor said the country’s daily active cases have tripled in the past few months, just one day after she said the country was at a “crossroads” with its handling of the pandemic.

Active cases in Canada hit 10,525 as of Wednesday (Sept. 23) morning, just before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is about to address the nation on the topic, just after Governor General Julie Payette’s reading of the Throne Speech in Ottawa.

So far, Canada has had 146,663 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 9,234 deaths. Canada is currently testing 70,000 people daily, with a positive rate of 1.4 per cent.

“Since our last modelling update in mid-August, the national daily case count has been increasing at an accelerated rate,” Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement. “Over the past seven days, an average of 1,123 cases were reported daily, compared to 380 cases reported daily in mid-August.”

Tam said that at Canada’s current rate of new COVID-19 cases, “he situation is on track for a big resurgence in a number of provinces.”

British Columbia has seen an average of well 100 new cases daily over the past week and set a record of 165 daily cases reported on Sept. 17. In contrast, the week of Aug. 17-23 saw an average of 85 daily cases.

Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases.

“While COVID-19 tends to be less severe among young people, ongoing circulation of the virus in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults builds a reservoir for the virus,” she said. “This not only increases the risk for spread to individuals and populations at higher risk for severe outcomes, but it threatens our ability to keep COVID-19 at manageable levels.”

Tam urged Canadians to shrink their social circles and adhere to measures including physical distancing, washing or sanitizing their hands, wearing a non-medical masks when distance cannot be maintained and staying home when they have symptoms, even if they are mild.

READ MORE: Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion
Next story
Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Just Posted

Video helps Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP nab assault suspect

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Grizzly bear spotted in Lumby

Two residents warn of sightings in the area

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

Vernon property tax deadline nears

Sept. 30 is the deadline to pay poperty taxes without penalty

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

LETTER: Thanks for the warm welcome, Vernon

Visitor ride the Okanagan Rail Trail, visits local businesses

LETTER: New cultural centre idea from retired architect

Morning Star reader pitches these ideas for the new cultural centre

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion

The CEBL completed its 2020 season in a bubble format, being the first Canadian professional sports league to return amid COVID-19

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Most Read