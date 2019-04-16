Yannick LaSalle of Restaurant Les Fougères honoured by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and others for winning the 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships. - Facebook

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

After nine years in Kelowna, the high-profile Canadian Culinary Championships will be moving to Ottawa for 2020.

However, Kelowna has been awarded a regional leg of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party, one of 12 Canadian cities to stage the culinary competition.

READ MORE: Canadian Culinary Championships donates to Rutland Middle School

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Six local chefs from Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley region will go head-to-head in an event that will see the chefs create a signature dish paired with a Canadian wine, beer, cider or spirit, according to a Canada’s Great Kitchen Party news release.

The winning chef will go on to compete at the Canadian Culinary Championships, which will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the release said.

READ MORE: This year’s field of chefs at the Canadian Culinary Championships will include three returnees

Co-founder Karen Blair, of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party, said the new location will be more central for chefs on the East Coast.

She said the original plan was to have the championships in Kelowna for three years but ended up staying for nine. With the rebrand of the Gold Medal Plates to Canada’s Great Kitchen Party, there was an opportunity to look at a more central location, she said.

“Also it was time to just freshen it up. We moved Victoria events to Vancouver,” she said. “The local people will be able to cheer on a local chef.”

If there’s strong support for the Kelowna event, and it’s successful then it will continue, she said.

The Canadian Culinary Championships will be held for the next three years in Ottawa.

“We are thrilled with this announcement,” said former chair Judy Burns, of the Canadian Culinary Championships. “Kelowna has been proud to stage the Canadian Culinary Championships in our city for the last nine years. Our community created an incredible event which was supported by so many – from the students at the Okanagan College to our B.C. wineries to our artisanal distillers, local breweries and so many who contributed to our silent and live auction.

“We were proud to host the competing chefs, judges and guests from across Canada. Now it’s our turn. This next evolution of the project now gives our local chefs, wineries, breweries and spirit providers the opportunity to compete on the national stage, which is all very exciting!”

READ MORE: Canadian Culinary Championships afford local talent big opportunities in Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. chef wins first event of Canadian Culinary Championships


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city
Next story
VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Just Posted

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Vernon woman walking for awareness

Jude Clarke aims to spread awareness about Lupus and Osteoarthritis and the success she has seen ExoSym™ brace .

Vernon crack sealing underway

The program will run four to six weeks.

Bull-riders battle it out in Armstrong

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Penticton residents invited to candle light vigil for shooting victims

The vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Gyro Park on April 17

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Princeton area wildfire believed to be human caused

A fire burning near Princeton, on Hembrie Mountain Road, is likely human… Continue reading

Most Read