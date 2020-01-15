John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout) John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty

John Stirling was discovered with 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid meth last April

A 65-year-old man from Canada found having a “possible drug overdose” aboard a sailboat loaded with jugs of liquid methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

KATU-TV reports that prosecutors will recommend John Stirling serve a little over seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said.

Stirling also agreed to forfeit the sailboat. Stirling pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

The Coast Guard discovered 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid meth during a search of the vessel in April.

Stirling was found on the boat exhibiting signs of a possible drug overdose. Members of the Coast Guard administered medical aid before he was evacuated by helicopter to Astoria and then Portland for medical treatment.

