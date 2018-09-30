(Winnipeg Police Service)

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 21-month-old son.

Police say on Aug. 30, emergency personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive boy in a home.

The child was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions in two different homes that day.

Police say the child’s mother found him and called 911, and blunt-force trauma injuries were discovered on the child’s upper body.

Allen Joseph Frier Beardy, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with manslaughter.

Beardy “was the mother’s boyfriend, not the biological father,” Const. Jay Murray told reporters at a news conference on Sunday.

Murray said the accused was “criminally known” to police, but not in a “substantial” way.

He said he couldn’t say if Child and Family Services had any dealings with anyone involved in the case, or if there were any other children in the home.

Murray commented on the length of time that passed between the death last month and the suspect’s arrest, noting investigators worked meticulously and interviewed numerous witnesses to obtain evidence.

“These are exceptionally tough investigations. I know from experience, I’ve been part of these investigations. And you can see, (for) officers or medical professionals who have children, it can be very tough for them. And sometimes I think they start to draw comparisons to their own children,” Murray said.

“It’s no small task and I think it’s an investigation that will be with them for a long time.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial
Next story
One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

Just Posted

SilverStar sees first snow of the season

Alpine season starts Nov. 16, Alpine Nov. 22

BX Swan Lake community hosts election forum

Candidates from RDNO area’s B and C present

Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union

The letter claims they are offering striking workers more than living wage, union stalling process

Vernon CMHA branch elects new board of directors

Richard Finn, Matt Garcia and Tom Nolan were re-elected to the Board, Robert Carscadden, Jay Hack and David Service were newly elected.

Lake Country business owner expects record numbers after completion of Pelmewash Parkway

Alan Gatzke, who owns Gatzke Orchard, said sales are at a record high this summer

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

One dead in fatal crash in Oliver

The man was pronounced dead on scene

Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on Coquihalla

Accident near Great Bear Snowshed

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged by fire

The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

Vees open at home with a win

Penticton Vees shut down Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Most Read