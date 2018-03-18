Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Monster and Sea’s 24 is a 24-hour paddle relay to raise money to help families battling cancer.

Penticton firefighter Issy Venables is taking part in the Monster and Sea 24 paddle relay on April 14. (Submitted photo)

A local firefighter is taking part in an endurance-testing 24-hour-long paddle relay in mid-April.

Issy Venables is a professional firefighter with the Penticton Fire Department and on April 14, she is taking part in Monster and the Sea’s 24, raising money for local families who are battling cancer.

“Our goal is to hand out as many “24” envelopes each filled with a thousand dollars cash as possible,” wrote Venables in a release.

Paddlers will be out on the water from 8 a.m. on April 14 until 8 a.m. on April 15, paddling in Naramata between Mill Bay and Manitou Bay, depending on weather conditions.

“We invite everyone on to grab their paddling gear, PFD and to come out and join us on the water,” wrote Venables.

Contributions to the event can be made via a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/ytw6b-monster-and-sea-24.

This is the first year for Penticton and Naramata to take part in the Monster and Sea 24, which started in 2015 when a group of six Seattle paddlers got together to raise some funds and have some fun.

They raised $7,000 that first year. The next year, 24 spread to seven cities and raised $50,000. In 2017, 22 across the U.S. and Canada took part, raising $145,000.

“We are not a foundation or a charity. We don’t have red tape. Our goal is a simple one: Fill envelopes with donations and get them in the hands of families dealing with cancer,” reads the 24 group’s information release.