CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Lake Country’s top paid employee was also the biggest spender for 2019.

Chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo made $277,667 in 2019, and had $10,714 in expenses.

The second highest paid employee and spender was deputy chief administrative officer Tanya Garost, earning $165,525 and had $9,948 in expenses.

There were 33 employees in total who earned more than $75,000, 14 of which collected six figures.

On council, Mayor James Baker was the big spender and earner with $6,112 in expenses and remuneration of $51,000. His council counterparts each earned less than half, $20,225. The second biggest spender was Coun. Bill Scarrow with $4,485 in expenses.

For a full list of remuneration and expenses, visit lakecountry.civicweb.net

READ MORE: Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

READ MORE: Summerland council members receive more than $165,000 in remuneration and expenses

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Governmentmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed; protests break out

Just Posted

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Car fire closes Vernon road

Vehicle destroyed by flames en route to Silver Star

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Polson Park closed to Vernon traffic tomorrow

Work underway to rid popular park of standing water

Kelowna’s new top cop has Vernon ties

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent this fall

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Kelowna resident stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

Erwin Malzer is raising awareness and funds to find a cure during the fifth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March

BC Wildfire Service continues suppression efforts on Christie Mountain blaze

The wildfire remains at 2,035.0 hectares in size

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

‘My heart broke as I saw the man burn to death’: Princeton woman recounts Highway 3 crash

First person on scene of fatal Princeton crash haunted by tragedy

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Most Read