Car cuts pole in half on Vernon road

Vernon resident Danni Van der Molen thought she heard a trash can banging in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, near her Pleasant Valley Road home.
Nope.
What she heard was the sound of a car shearing off a telephone pole and ending up in a ditch at the end of her property near the intersection at Stickle Road.
“Time for speed bumps,” wrote Van der Molen on a social media post about the incident.
She said the driver appeared unharmed but the pole was sheared in half.
