Car cuts pole in half on Vernon road

Incident occurred early Sunday morning; driver appeared to be unharmed; pole sheared in half

A vehicle sheared off a telephone pole on Pleasant Valley Road near Stickle Road Sunday morning, March 27. The driver, according to one witness, appeared to be unharmed. (Danni Van der Molen photo)

Vernon resident Danni Van der Molen thought she heard a trash can banging in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, near her Pleasant Valley Road home.

Nope.

What she heard was the sound of a car shearing off a telephone pole and ending up in a ditch at the end of her property near the intersection at Stickle Road.

“Time for speed bumps,” wrote Van der Molen on a social media post about the incident.

She said the driver appeared unharmed but the pole was sheared in half.

