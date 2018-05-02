Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

A car hangs from the Millwood bridge on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Image: Twitter/@KawarthaNOW)

Toronto police are investigating after a car was spotted dangling from a bridge, about 200 metres from a busy parkway, early this morning.

Police initially said that the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said that no movie shoot was authorized.

They say they don’t know why the car is there, but note that there’s no danger to public safety, because the car is not hanging over the nearby Don Valley Parkway.

Images from the scene show that the car is empty, with no windows or windshield, and its underbelly is stripped.

Police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

The Canadian Press

