Backed up traffic on highway 3 after the collision occurred. (Dan Bolduc/Submitted)

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

A Subaru Impreza

Police say a partial lack of snow tires was a “major contributing factor” in a fatal collision on Highway 3 Thursday.

The highway was shut down for several hours between Homer and Sparwood, beginning at about 7:42 a.m.

Several emergency crews were deployed to the crash. Police said in a statement that an east bound Subaru Impreza with only two winter tires collided head-on with a west bound Dodge Grand Caravan. Both vehicles were traveling at 85 km/h.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza suffered extensive injuries and died shortly after the collision at Fernie Hospital. The driver has been identified as a 47-year-old male from Slocan Park, B.C. His name has been withheld.

The driver of the Grand Caravan suffered a broken leg. The passenger in the Subaru Impreza also suffered a broken leg as well as a fractured pelvis. Both were transported to Fernie Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Two of the four tires on the Subaru Impreza were summer tires.

“The improper use of proper winter tires on this vehicle were a definite contributing factor in this fatality,” RCMP said.

Mounties are reminding the public that 3.5 mm tread is the minimum requirement for winter driving in B.C. The fine for not using properly rated winter tires is $109 per wheel.

The investigation remains ongoing. RCMP are seeking any witnesses with information in respect to this collision. Anyone with information can call RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

Previous story
Homeless, hurt and harassed

Just Posted

Standing Together

Rally continues to raise awareness for missing and murdered women

Vernon hospital fundraiser exceeds target

Light A Bulb campaign for Vernon Jubilee Hospital raises $275,888

Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Street cleaning priorities divided into three levels

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Kelowna pays tribute to murdered woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

Vernon light display does not disapoint

“This ain’t your granddad’s Christmas lights,”

Downtown Vernon Association hosts gingerbread decorating workshop

Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch him..he’s the gingerbread man

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

A Subaru Impreza

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Biathlon event goes big

Sovereign Lake’s Biathlon Regional Fun Race and B.C. Winter Games Biathlon Qualifier were a hit

Chimney fire in Winfield

Fire in Winfield a “close call”

Most Read