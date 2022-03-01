RCMP are searching for an older model Mazda involved in a robbery in Vernon March 1. (Surveillance image)

Car sought in Vernon business armed robbery

Suspect fled 32nd Street business in older Mazda

Police are on the hunt for a car associated with a Vernon robbery Tuesday morning.

A man entered the business in the 4300-block of 32nd Street March 1 around 9:45 a.m. He allegedly produced a firearm while demanding cash and fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police and was seen departing in a small passenger vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are distributing a photo of the suspect vehicle captured by video surveillance from the area. The vehicle is believed to be a four-door, light coloured, older model (1998-2002) Mazda 626 or similar model.

“Police are actively searching for the suspect and are asking the public for their assistance in locating the involved vehicle. Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged not to approach it, and should call 911 immediately,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be released when available.

