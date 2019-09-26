Calabash Bistro in Vancouver was vandalized with swastikas Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Police are investigating. (Roger Collins/Facebook)

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

The owner of a Caribbean restaurant in downtown Vancouver is calling for love after his bistro was vandalized with racist graffiti earlier this week.

Staff got to work at Calabash Bistro Wednesday morning to find three swastikas drawn in yellow paint on the front windows.

Restaurant owner Roger Collins took to Facebook, posting a photo of the vandalism, and said the incident speaks to the daily struggle people of colour face.

“If you look closely it’s the same thing that was fought against since way before my time on this earth and here I am dealing with it,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Collins went on to say: “I cannot expect anyone to understand the daily struggle that some of us have been enduring because of how we look, but I will say you should know that our ability to overcome time and time again only makes us and our future seeds stronger!”

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

“Racist incidents, hate crimes and hate incidents have always been significantly under-reported,” he said in an emailed statement, adding that he encourages anyone who has experienced hate, bigotry or discrimination to call police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mother appeals conviction in murder of eight-year-old daughter
Next story
Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

Just Posted

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Lorenzo’s cafe shutting down after 24 years in North Okanagan

The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26

$40K up for grabs at Vernon’s Prestige Classic Cashspiel

Local curling club to host big timers

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read