Caring Klowns make rounds at Vernon hospital

Volunteers spread Christmas cheer to patients, staff, through holiday songs

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns spent Sunday afternoon spreading cheer at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Nine Klowns made the rounds at the hospital Dec. 15 to sing Christmas carols to patients and staff alike.

Karl Schoenberger, who has been a Klown since April 2013, said he wishes he could spend more time volunteering with the organization.

“We put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” Schoenberger said. “There were very excited patients that invited us into their room.”

Singing for those under the weather, he said, made the whole team of volunteers clad in clown costumes feel pretty great.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

READ MORE: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: Rats, street sweeper, housing and more
Next story
Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

Just Posted

Sagmoen trial awaits judge’s decision

Crown’s case hinges on circumstantial evidence regarding Sagmoen’s identity

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Caring Klowns make rounds at Vernon hospital

Volunteers spread Christmas cheer to patients, staff, through holiday songs

Enterprize seeks budding Vernon business ideas

Registration opens soon for Community Futures Enterprize Challenge

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Most Read